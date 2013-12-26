(Adds Textura's response)
Dec 26 Short-seller Citron Research accused
software maker Textura Corp of lying to the Securities
and Exchange Commission about the involvement of Chief Executive
Patrick Allin in a "pump-and-dump" scheme.
Textura shares slid as much as 21 percent on Thursday.
The company, which went public in June, rejected the
allegations in a press release, calling them "misleading" and
"gross distortions".
"Textura's CEO failed to disclose personal involvement in
Patron Systems Inc, a notorious OTC stock, pumped and
dumped by perpetrators now in Federal prison," the Citron report
said.
Perpetrators of a pump-and-dump scheme attempts to boost the
price of a stock through recommendations based on false,
misleading or greatly exaggerated statements. They then sell
their positions after the hype has pushed the share price.
Patron Systems is a penny stock with a market value of
$45,000.
Textura makes on-demand project management software to help
commercial construction businesses. (link.reuters.com/hes65v)
Short sellers such as Citron make money when the stock price
of a company drops. They sell borrowed shares in the hope of
buying them back at a lower price and return them to the lender,
and gain from the difference in price.
The Deerfield, Illinois-based company's shares were down 17
percent at $31.23 in late trading on the New York Stock
Exchange.
(Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore; Editing by
Joyjeet Das, Maju Samuel)