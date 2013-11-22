BRIEF-National Ranges FY loss narrows
* FY net loss 2.6 million dinars versus loss 3 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 22 Texwinca Holdings Ltd : * Hold-announcement of unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30
September 2013 * Says HY revenue hk$ 4.69 billion versus hk$ 5.52 billion * Says HY net profit hk$ 380.1 million versus hk$ 232.3 million * Says declared an interim dividend of hk 23.0 cents per ordinary share * Says "China consumer market is still sluggish" * In the short run, our outlet expansion will be more passive" * Says "has confidence to achieve good results in the second half" * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
NEW YORK, April 1 Ford Motor Co is recalling about 52,600 F-250 pickup trucks sold in the United States and Canada because the vehicles could roll after the driver moves the automatic transmission lever into park position, the company said on Saturday.
