Dec 3 Television Francaise 1 SA :

* Says Dailymotion has been sentenced to pay a total sum of over 1.3 million euros in damages in compensation for failing on several counts regarding France's Act on Confidence in the Digital Economy

* Judgement was given by Paris Court of Appeal on December 2 Source Text: bit.ly/1yhjj5O