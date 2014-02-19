UPDATE 1-South32 scraps $200 mln Australian coal acquisition from Peabody
* Peabody says will still run the mine (Adds reasons for ACCC ruling, details)
PARIS Feb 19 France's largest private broadcaster, TF1, said it would decide about shareholder returns only after the closing of its January deal to sell a controlling stake in Eurosport to Discovery Communications.
There were no immediate plans for a special dividend, said Chief Financial Officer Philippe Denery.
* Peabody says will still run the mine (Adds reasons for ACCC ruling, details)
SAO PAULO, April 17 A Brazilian court has ordered state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA to suspend the sale of its stake in an exploratory block to Norway's Statoil ASA.