PARIS, April 29 French broadcaster TF1
posted first-quarter advertising revenue up 2.5 percent to 363.1
million euro ($405 million) even as its main channels continued
to lose viewers to new rivals.
The uptick in ad spending was better than seen at smaller
competitor M6, which posted a 0.9 percent rise in
revenue from advertising in the quarter.
"In a market where interest in TV advertising is still
strong, the TF1 group was able to increase the volume of ads
screened while avoiding erosion in the value of the slots," the
company said in a statement.
The country's largest private broadcaster got a boost to its
profits in the quarter from selling the Eurosport France
channels to U.S. media group Discovery. Operating
profit stood at 28.1 million euro, a year-on-year rise of 21.2
million euro.
Group revenue rose 1.1 percent to 475.1 million euros.
Discovery Communications bought a controlling interest in
the Eurosport network last year, valuing the channel at about
$1.2 billion.
TF1 shares have climbed 33 percent this year after a drop of
9 percent last year, compared to a 17.4 percent rise for the
European media index. They closed at 15.45 euros on
Wednesday, giving the group a market capitalisation of 3.3
billion euros.
($1 = 0.8953 euros)
(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)