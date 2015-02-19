(Adds details)
PARIS Feb 19 France's TF1 said it
will return money to shareholders via a large dividend of 1.50
euros per share and a 60 million euro ($68.48 million) share
buyback programme after selling sports channel Eurosport last
year.
TF1 also said on Thursday that more favourable factors for
the French economy "could lead to a stabilisation of net
revenue" in the television advertising market this year, a shift
from earlier stagnation.
The country's largest private broadcaster, which competes
with smaller rival M6 and state-funded France
Televisions, posted fourth-quarter advertising sales down 1.2
percent at 482.4 million euros. Operating profit fell 20.6
percent to 84.7 million.
Exane BNP Paribas analysts called the results largely
in-line with expectations and said advertising trends were not
yet picking up because rival M6 was regaining market share.
Discovery Communications bought a controlling interest in
the Eurosport network last year, valuing the channel at about
$1.2 billion. It reaches 133 million homes in more than 50
countries in 20 languages across Europe.
After the sale, TF1 will pay an ordinary dividend of 0.28
euros per share, and an exceptional part of 1.22 euros per
share. The dividend for 2013 was 0.55 euros per share.
TF1 shares have climbed nearly 17 percent this year after a
drop of 9 percent last year. They closed at 14.835 euros on
Wednesday, giving the group a market capitalisation of 3.14
billion euros.
($1 = 0.8761 euros)
(Reporting by Leila Abboud and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by
Andrew Callus and James Regan)