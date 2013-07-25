UPDATE 2-Western Digital says Toshiba breaching contract, wants exclusive chip talks
* Western Digital: won't let Toshiba run roughshod over its rights
PARIS, July 25 France's biggest private broadcaster TF1 on Thursday reported a 55 percent slump in first-half net profit as advertising revenue declined, though it reiterated an already-reduced full-year sales target.
TF1's net profit attributable to the group fell to 42.1 million euros ($55.73 million), with group advertising revenue sliding 8.5 percent. The broadcaster reiterated its forecast for full-year revenues of 2.5 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7555 euros) (Reporting By Christian Plumb; editing by Mark John)
* Western Digital: won't let Toshiba run roughshod over its rights
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 0.72 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment