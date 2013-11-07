PARIS Nov 7 France's biggest private broadcaster, TF1, posted higher operating profit for the third quarter on Thursday despite lower sales, helped by an ongoing cost-cutting programme.

The group, which competes with state-backed France Televisions and private M6, saw revenue fall 2.5 percent to 538 million euros ($720 million).

Current operating profit rose 65 percent to 33.5 million euros, and the group's margin improved by 2.5 points to 6.2 percent.

Analysts were expecting third-quarter sales of 531.9 million euros and operating profit of 20.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

TF1 also confirmed its full-year forecast for revenue of 2.5 billion euros.

Shares of TF1 have risen nearly 60 percent this year as investors bet on a recovery of the advertising market in France, outperforming the European media index that is up 31 percent. ($1 = 0.7472 euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by James Regan)