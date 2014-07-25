PARIS, July 25 France's largest private
broadcaster TF1 posted second-quarter sales of 556
million euros ($748 million), below expectations and amid
continuing weakness in demand for advertising.
Analysts had been expecting sales of 566 million euros,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
TF1's quarterly operating profit fell sharply to 13 million
euros from 63.3 million in the same period a year ago because of
higher costs associated with broadcasting the soccer World Cup.
The group, which competes with state-backed France
Televisions and private peer M6, also confirmed a goal
to achieve 19 million euro of recurring cost savings in the
second half of the year.
($1 = 0.7425 Euros)
