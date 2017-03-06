March 6 TG Therapeutics Inc said a late-stage study testing a combination of its experimental cancer drug ublituximab and AbbVie Inc's Imbruvica was superior to Imbruvica alone in high-risk patients with a common form of leukemia.

The trial involved adult patients with high-risk chronic lymphocytic leukemia, who had undergone at least one prior therapy. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)