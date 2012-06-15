OSLO, June 15 Seismic explorer TGS has acquired privately-owned Arcis Seismic Solutions Corp. for a total equity value around $51 million, it said on Friday.

Calgary-based Arcis has a major business development presence in Colombia and Cyprus and built one of the most modern 3D seismic data libraries in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, TGS said. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)