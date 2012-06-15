Brazil's Vale signs $2 bln credit line, replacing 2013 agreement
SAO PAULO, June 9 Brazilian mining firm Vale SA said on Friday it had lined up a five-year $2 billion revolving credit facility, replacing a five-year $2 billion line agreed in 2013.
OSLO, June 15 Seismic explorer TGS has acquired privately-owned Arcis Seismic Solutions Corp. for a total equity value around $51 million, it said on Friday.
Calgary-based Arcis has a major business development presence in Colombia and Cyprus and built one of the most modern 3D seismic data libraries in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, TGS said. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
TORONTO, June 9 Activist investor Carl Icahn reduced his stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world's biggest publicly traded copper miner, to 6.33 percent as of June 6, from 7.2 percent in late November, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.