OSLO Aug 20 TGS
* Announces a 3D multi-client seismic survey covering 2,500
square kilometres of the Exmouth Plateau in the Northern
Carnarvon Basin, offshore NW Australia.
* This survey is located over acreage with 50%
relinquishment due in February 2013 and is adjacent to the
previously announced NW Australia survey (Mary Rose) in October
2011.
* Upon completion, the TGS portfolio of 3D multi-client
coverage in this highly prospective area offshore Australia will
exceed 17,000 square kilometres
* Data acquisition is expected to begin in September 2012
with completion in Q4 2012.