OSLO Aug 20 TGS

* Announces a 3D multi-client seismic survey covering 2,500 square kilometres of the Exmouth Plateau in the Northern Carnarvon Basin, offshore NW Australia.

* This survey is located over acreage with 50% relinquishment due in February 2013 and is adjacent to the previously announced NW Australia survey (Mary Rose) in October 2011.

* Upon completion, the TGS portfolio of 3D multi-client coverage in this highly prospective area offshore Australia will exceed 17,000 square kilometres

* Data acquisition is expected to begin in September 2012 with completion in Q4 2012.