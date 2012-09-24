UPDATE 1-Nigerian share index hits 23-month high
LAGOS, June 5 Nigerian stocks hit a 23-month high on Monday, extending last week's rally and helped by gains in cement, fuel retailing and banking shares.
OSLO, Sept 24 TGS
* Signed an agreement with Colombia's Agencia de Hidrocarburos (ANH) to acquire a new 10,000 km proprietary 2D survey offshore Colombia.
* Approximately 6,400 km of data will be acquired in the Caribbean and 3,600 km in the Pacific.
* The seismic data will be acquired in early Q4 2012.
LONDON, June 5 The gold price is likely to stay range-bound over the next year, with an upper price of around $1,425, barring any major financial shock, the head of Canadian gold company Abitibi Royalties said.