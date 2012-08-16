OSLO Aug 16 TGS

* Commenced expansion of a 2D multi-client survey covering 3,000 km in Northeast Greenland in partnership with Fugro.

* The survey is scheduled to complete during Q3 2012. Data processing will be performed by TGS and data will be available to clients before the 15 December application deadline of the first licensing round. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)