(Corrects fourth paragraph to show investment guidance is above
not below forecasts)
OSLO Jan 10 Norwegian seismic explorer
TGS-Nopec said on Tuesday it expected revenues of $700
million to $760 million in 2012, a slight upside surprise to
most analyst forecasts, and said it finished 2011 with net
revenues at the lower end of previous guidance.
The midpoint of TGS's projected revenue range for 2012 was
two percent above the average forecast of $717 million in a
Reuters poll of 13 analysts.
For 2011, the company said, it took in $609 million in net
revenues as against a previously projected $600
million to $650 million.
Looking ahead, TGS said on Tuesday it expected to invest
between $315 million and $365 million in its multi-client
library of survey data in 2012, a range whose midpoint was five
percent above the $324 million average forecast by analysts.
(Reporting by Oslo newsroom)