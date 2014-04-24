* Q1 EBIT $94 mln vs $82 mln seen in Reuters poll
* Seismic sector has been hit by oil firms cutting costs
* Repeats 2014 guidance
OSLO, April 24 Seismic surveyor TGS-Nopec
on Thursday reported stronger-than-expected first
quarter profits, a rare positive sign in an industry that has
been hit hard by lower exploration spending from oil firms.
Seismic surveyors, which map the seabed for oil and gas
deposits, have been hurt by cost cuts by energy companies that
are seeking to protect margins and dividends after a decade-long
spending boom.
Rival Petroleum Geo-Services warned in February its
first-quarter results would be weaker due to lower demand from
oil companies.
TGS-Nopec's first-quarter operating profit rose to $94
million from $89 million at the same time a year ago, ahead of
expectations for $82 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.
The firm said late sales in the quarter - sales of seismic
data from its library collected in previous campaigns - were
very strong.
"We had 137 million (dollars) of late sales ... so it's a
growth of 9 percent compared to Q1 2013. In fact, this is the
strongest late sales in any Q1 in the history of TGS," Chief
Financial Officer Kristian Johansen said.
The firm repeated its guidance for 2014.
Since hitting a two-year low in December of 2013, TGS'
shares have since risen by 40 percent, outperforming a marginal
rise in the Oslo benchmark stock index.
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche and Henrik Stolen. Editing by Jane
Merriman)