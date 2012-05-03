* Shares jump 7 pct, hit all-time high
* Net profit up 51 pct, well ahead of consensus
* U.S., Norway licensing rounds key triggers
By Balazs Koranyi
OSLO, May 3 Seismic surveyor TGS, which
scans the sea floor for oil and gas deposits, said a boom in
exploration by energy firms, particularly in frontier areas,
would boost its results well above its earlier expectation.
TGS, which often picks its survey areas without client
orders then sells the results to several clients at a time, said
the current exploration boom is creating "very promising"
investment opportunities while its record-high order backlog and
sustained high oil prices are providing support.
"These results are fantastic, on all levels," said Nordea
analyst Joergen Andreas Lande. "TGS is very strong in frontier
regions and they'll benefit from a decade of elevated oil sector
investment."
With Brent crude oil hovering near $120 a barrel,
oil firms have sharply boosted exploration and production
spending, creating a squeeze in the oil services sector for
almost everything, including rigs, workers, vessels and surveys.
The bullish outlook and the 120 percent jump in the firm's
order backlog sent TGS shares more than seven percent higher to
a new record high while rival PGS was up 1.1 percent.
"The attractive pipeline of opportunities that we see
developing along with the strong performance in the first
quarter allow us to increase our investment and revenue
expectations for the year," Chief Executive Robert Hobbs said in
a statement.
TGS expects an exploration license round by U.S. authorities
for the Central Gulf of Mexico area in June and Norway's 22nd
exploration round will be key drivers, while work off Indonesia,
Australia, West Africa and Europe's Arctic region are also
promising.
The firm, which has also entered the unconventional oil
sector in North America, expects to complete several shale
liquids surveys in the U.S. this year and said it expected
surveying unconventional oil and gas fields would form an
increasing part of its work.
The firm will rely heavily on its existing library of
surveys, which has grown rapidly as a result of years of
investment while new investment spending is also expected to
rise sharply, TGS said.
UBS said the company's outlook was so strong, analysts were
likely to upgrade their bottom line expectation by up to eight
percent.
Still, it cautioned that TGS was trading at a 14 percent
premium to the sector, which caps the upside for the stock.
In the first quarter, the firm's net profit rose 51 percent
to $62.9 million, outperforming expectations for $49.3 million
with the actual figure 20 percent above the highest expectation
by any analysts.
As a result, TGS now sees full-year revenues in a range of
$760 million-$830 million, ahead of its previous target of $700
million-$760 million.