OSLO Feb 9 Norwegian seismic surveyor TGS-Nopec said its backlog of offshore exploration projects has swelled to the highest level ever as it posted fourth-quarter core earnings broadly in line with expectations.

"High oil prices and announced increased E&P (exploration and production) budgets from TGS' customers will provide a foundation for further growth of revenue in 2012," the company said.

"The pipeline of investment opportunities is promising and TGS enters 2012 with a historically high backlog."

The company that scans the sea floor for oil and gas despotis earned $62.7 million before interest and taxes (EBIT) in the October-December period, slighly below an average forecast of $64.2 million by analysts in a Reuters poll.

TGS repeated the 2012 guidance it gave last month, saying it anticipated net revenues of $700 to $760 million in the year.

It also said it would make multi-client investments of between $315 million and $365 million in 2012 with average pre-funding of 50 to 60 percent.

The company also repeated on Thursday that revenues gained under contract with oil companies would amount to about five percent of the 2012 revenue total. It sells most of the data it collects on a non-exclusive basis.

