WRAPUP 2-Port bans choke Qatar's commodity trade as gas supply worries grow
* GRAPHIC - Qatar fallout on LNG market http://tmsnrt.rs/2syp5FR (adds Maersk Line comment)
OSLO Aug 15 TGS
* TGS, through its newly acquired wholly-owned subsidiary Arcis Seismic Solutions, starts two 3D multi-client surveys onshore Canada, totaling 308 square km in size.
* Surveys are designed to image multiple prospective zones focusing on illumination of the Bakken and Birdbear light oil plays.
* Intermediate products will be available to the industry in Q4 2012 with final data available in Q1 2013.
* The multi-client surveys are supported by industry pre-funding.
* GRAPHIC - Qatar fallout on LNG market http://tmsnrt.rs/2syp5FR (adds Maersk Line comment)
* Stronger euro to weigh on European equities - MS (Adds closing prices)