OSLO Feb 25 TGS

* TGS announces two new multi-client onshore 3D surveys, Freeport and Waterford, located within the central Appalachian Basin in Ohio.

These high resolution, wide aperture surveys will provide critical data for geotechnical evaluations of the emerging Utica-Point Pleasant fairway while enabling further exploration and development of secondary zones within the Cambrian to Devonian interval.

* With the addition of Freeport and Waterford, TGS will have more than 2,480 km(2) of high quality 3D seismic data and an extensive amount of geological data over the Utica formation.

* Acquisition of both surveys will begin Q4 2014 utilizing high channel count wireless equipped 3D crews. Data processing will be performed by TGS' Calgary-based subsidiary, Arcis Seismic Solutions, and available to clients late Q4 2015.

* This survey is supported by industry funding.