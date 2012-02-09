(Adds details, background)

By Nishant Kumar

HONG KONG Feb 9 Hong Kong-based Thaddeus Capital Management has shut its Asia event-driven hedge fund, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said, joining a growing list of shuttered regional managers.

Thaddeus Asia Event Driven Fund, which managed just over $300 million, was down about 8 percent last year, the source said.

By comparison, regional hedge funds as measured by the Eurekahedge Asia index were down 8.5 percent, while event-driven hedge funds were up 1.8 percent in 2011.

The firm, founded in late 2006 primarily by a team from now-defunct HDH Advisors, decided to liquidate in October last year after some European investors decided to pull out.

It returned money to all investors earlier this year, the source said, declining to be named as the matter was private.

Thaddeus Chief Executive Paul Sheehan declined to comment.

Thaddeus' hedge fund, managed by Charle Peza, former co-founder of event-driven manager HDH, took bets on corporate actions such as M&As and restructuring and mainly invested in North Asia and Australia, according to a fund document.

The fund had gained 11.3 percent in 2010.

More than 140 Asia-focused hedge funds shut down last year, according to industry tracker Eurekahedge, as Europe's debt crisis, a slower-than-expected economic recovery in the United States, and unforeseen events such as Japan's nuclear disaster combined to create a difficult trading environment.

Some of the closures include Boyer Allan Investment Management, Singapore-based RSR Capital, Britain-based Wessex and Singapore-based Komodo Capital. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Chris Lewis)