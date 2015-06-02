BANGKOK, June 2 Thailand's largest long-haul,
low-cost carrier Thai AirAsia X said on Tuesday it has cut its
2015 revenue target to 5 billion Thai baht ($148.06 million)
from 6.5 billion baht due to the impact from flight bans.
Japan and South Korea imposed bans in late March on charter
and new scheduled flights by Thai-registered airlines over
safety concerns highlighted by an international audit. The two
countries eased the flight bans in April.
Thai AirAsia X, part of Malaysia's AirAsia X Bhd,
also cut its passenger target to Japan to 600,000 from an
earlier target of 800,000, chief executive Nadda Buranasiri told
reporters on the sidelines of a marketing event.
($1 = 33.7700 baht)
