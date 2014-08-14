BANGKOK Aug 14 Thai Airways International pcl
said on Thursday its chairman, Air Chief Marshall
Prajin Juntong, would resign effective August 20.
In a statement, the national carrier said Vice Chairman
Areepong Bhoocha-oom would take over as chairman. It gave no
further details.
Prajin is the head of the military government's economic
affairs. The carrier announced earlier on Thursday that it
expects a return to profit in the fourth quarter and would cut
1,500 jobs this year as part of a restructuring plan.
(Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Miral Fahmy)