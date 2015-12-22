BANGKOK Dec 22 Thai Airways International
on Tuesday said it had passed an audit by the European
Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) allowing it to continue to fly to
the European Union.
Thailand is under international scrutiny for its failure to
tackle flaws in its commercial aviation standards.
THAI currently operates flights to 11 destinations in Europe
including London, Paris, Brussels and Zurich.
EASA granted Third Country Operator (TCO) authorisation for
Thai Airways effective from Dec. 15, company President
Charamporn Jotikasthira said in a statement.
The European aviation body last year announced that for
safety reasons it required TCO authorisation for all
non-EU-registered commercial operators travelling to the EU.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration downgraded
Thailand's civil aviation body's safety ratings earlier this
month because it did not comply with its standards.
The downgrade did not impact the kingdom's airlines as none
currently fly directly to the United States, but it could hurt
the Southeast Asian country's thriving tourism industry and its
reputation as a regional travel hub.
In June the Civil Aviation Authority, a division of the
United Nations, also downgraded Thailand after an audit found
certification problems in the transportation of hazardous goods
and a shortage of technicians.
