BANGKOK Aug 11 Thai Airways International PCL
has postponed a planned suspension of flights to Rome
until Feb 1, 2016 from an earlier announced date of Oct 26 to
meet demand for travel to the Italian capital.
The flag carrier's board approved the postponement on Monday
and it will operate four flights per week to Rome with Boeing
747-400 aircraft, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
The airline said the route suspension would be temporary
once it did take effect and it may resume operations once the
company makes progress on a restructuring.
The postponement came few weeks after it decided to suspend
loss-making flights to Los Angeles and to Rome from late October
and cut 1,401 jobs through voluntary retirement this year as the
airline pushes ahead with restructuring.
Thai Airways is among several state-controlled companies
that the military government has targeted for reform since
seizing power in May 2014.
Its two-year restructuring plan involves reducing operating
costs and capacity by 20 percent, selling aircraft and cutting
jobs.
