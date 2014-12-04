(Adds details, context, shares)
BANGKOK Dec 4 Loss-making Thai Airways
International Pcl plans to seek government approval
for its restructuring plan in January, its newly appointed
president said.
The restructuring plan would help improve the carrier's
earnings next year, President Charamporn Jotikasthira told
reporters in Bangkok on Thursday.
Thailand's military government has singled out the troubled
national carrier as the first state enterprise to undergo reform
after seizing power in May from a government accused of
corruption.
Under the restructuring plan, costs will be cut and routes
will be strategised to help return the airline to profit as the
carrier fights off competition from the region's low-cost
airlines.
"We had seen rising competition, and the trend will
continue," Charamporn said. "All in all, Thai Air needs to
restructure."
The plan won preliminary approval from the board in July. It
is subject to approval from the government's state enterprise
super board led by Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha.
The flag carrier had earlier planned to submit the plan for
government approval by the end of this year. Charamporn did not
elaborate on the change in timing.
The airline posted a third-quarter net profit of 1.09
billion baht ($33.2 million), helped by a huge foreign exchange
gain. Its nine-month net loss was 9.2 billion baht, with the
tourism industry unsettled by domestic political unrest.
It expects to post a net profit in the fourth quarter due to
increased advance bookings and improved sentiment in the tourism
sector.
Thai Airways shares fell 2.5 percent on Thursday while the
broader SET index was up 0.2 percent.
(1 US dollar = 32.8800 Thai baht)
