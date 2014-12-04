(Adds details, context, shares)

BANGKOK Dec 4 Loss-making Thai Airways International Pcl plans to seek government approval for its restructuring plan in January, its newly appointed president said.

The restructuring plan would help improve the carrier's earnings next year, President Charamporn Jotikasthira told reporters in Bangkok on Thursday.

Thailand's military government has singled out the troubled national carrier as the first state enterprise to undergo reform after seizing power in May from a government accused of corruption.

Under the restructuring plan, costs will be cut and routes will be strategised to help return the airline to profit as the carrier fights off competition from the region's low-cost airlines.

"We had seen rising competition, and the trend will continue," Charamporn said. "All in all, Thai Air needs to restructure."

The plan won preliminary approval from the board in July. It is subject to approval from the government's state enterprise super board led by Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha.

The flag carrier had earlier planned to submit the plan for government approval by the end of this year. Charamporn did not elaborate on the change in timing.

The airline posted a third-quarter net profit of 1.09 billion baht ($33.2 million), helped by a huge foreign exchange gain. Its nine-month net loss was 9.2 billion baht, with the tourism industry unsettled by domestic political unrest.

It expects to post a net profit in the fourth quarter due to increased advance bookings and improved sentiment in the tourism sector.

Thai Airways shares fell 2.5 percent on Thursday while the broader SET index was up 0.2 percent.

(1 US dollar = 32.8800 Thai baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Orathai Sriring; Editing Miral Fahmy and Ryan Woo)