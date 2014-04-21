BANGKOK, April 21 Thai Airways International Pcl
warned on Monday of a steeper-than-expected
first-quarter net loss as passenger numbers fell due to
prolonged political unrest in Thailand and fierce competition
from low-cost carriers.
"First quarter net loss will be higher than what we had
expected by 30 million baht," acting president Chokchai
Panyayong told reporters after a board meeting. He did not give
an exact figure for the anticipated loss.
Passenger numbers in March alone dropped almost 21 percent
from the same month a year ago to 1.59 million, he said.
The number of seats sold in the first quarter also fell to
71.1 percent from 79.8 percent a year earlier, with March seeing
a year-on-year drop of 11.6 percentage points to 68.7 percent.
Thai Airways, the country's national carrier, posted a third
successive quarter of losses in the fourth quarter after a
falling baht hit revenue and anti-government protests deterred
foreign tourists, especially from China, Japan and South Korea.
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong; Editing by Miral Fahmy)