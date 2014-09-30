BANGKOK, Sept 30 Flag carrier Thai Airways
International PcL said on Tuesday its load factor, an
indication of the number of seats sold as a percentage of
capacity, fell to 75.3 percent in August from 78 percent in the
same period last year.
The figure included flights operated by its unit Thai Smile
Airways, the airline said in a statement.
However, the airline said there were some positive signs for
Thailand's tourism industry as the number of foreign visitors
arriving at Bangkok's main Suvarnabhumi airport rose 15 percent
in August from July but was down 13.3 percent from the same
month last year.
The airline is in the throes of a restructuring after
posting losses for five straight quarters after the tourism
industry was hit by the domestic political unrest.
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Greg Mahlich)