BANGKOK, June 15 Thai Airways International PCL said on Monday its passenger numbers in the second quarter will be lower than the previous three months as it was a low season for travel, adding that it expected a recovery in the second half.

The flag carrier's cabin factor, the percentage of available seats sold, should be below 70 percent during April-June period versus 75.4 percent in the first quarter, President Charumporn Jotikasthira told reporters after a board meeting.

But the airline maintained its cabin factor target of 80 percent for the whole of 2015, Charumporn said.

The carrier, which is restructuring and cutting costs, aimed to reduce additional capacity by 5 to 10 percent in the second half after a reduction of 9.5 percent in the first half, he said.

Thai Airways is one of the major Thai state-controlled companies undergoing reform since the military seized power in May last year. Its two-year restructuring plan involves reducing operating costs and capacity by 20 percent, selling aircraft and cutting jobs.

The airline returned to net profit in the first quarter as a bumper foreign exchange gain and increased tourism traffic wiped out the impact of rising restructuring costs.

Its board on Monday approved a plan to sell eight aircraft -- four Boeing 737s and four Airbus A330s.

It had planned to sell 42 planes this year but may sell only 30. The sale of eight Boeing 747s, due to decommission in October, could be postponed to the first quarter next year, Charumporn said, adding that the airline was also looking for ways to sell four Airbus A340-500s.

The airline is aiming to have 89 planes in its fleets at the end of 2015, he said, a figure based on completing 42 sales.

