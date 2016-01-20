BANGKOK Jan 20 Thai Airways International Pcl plans to delay taking delivery of 14 planes for three years to reduce operating costs, it said on Wednesday.

The 14 planes include 12 Airbus 350s, including two that had been scheduled for delivery this year, and two Boeing 787s, President Charumporn Jotikasthira told a news conference. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)