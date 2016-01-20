* To delay taking delivery of 12 Airbus 350s, 2 Boeing 787s
* Plans to sell 19 offices at home and abroad, 14 planes
(Adds comments on asset sale plan)
BANGKOK Jan 20 Thai Airways International Pcl
plans to postpone taking delivery of 14 planes for
three years to reduce operating costs as the national airline
restructures, it said on Wednesday.
The 14 planes include 12 Airbus 350s, of which two
that were due to be delivered this year, and two Boeing
787s, President Charumporn Jotikasthira told a news conference.
"We will negotiate with aircraft makers to postpone the
delivery due from 2016 to 2018," he said.
Thai Airways is one of several money-losing state-controlled
firms ordered to improve efficiency and transparency by the
military government which took power in a May 2014 coup, ending
months of turmoil and anti-government protests which had sent
tourism numbers plummeting.
Charumporn said the airline planned to sell unused
properties, including 19 offices in Thailand and overseas, and
expected to receive more than 1 billion baht ($27.6 million)
from the sales.
Thai Airways also aimed to sell 14 planes in 2016 as part of
its plan to reduce its fleet to 95 aircraft, he said.
In 2015, the airline's cabin factor, or the number of seats
sold out of total seats available, was at 73.3 percent, up from
68.9 percent in 2014, Charumporn said.
($1 = 36.2900 baht)
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; writing by Khettiya
Jittapong; editing by David Clarke)