BANGKOK, April 3 Thai Airways International Pcl
aims to cut 2,000 jobs through a voluntary retirement
scheme in 2015, a senior company official said - part of its
plan to reduce headcount by 5,000 in the coming years.
The state-controlled flag carrier announced in January a
major restructuring after posting operating losses for seven
consecutive quarters. It is also looking at selling non-core
assets.
The voluntary retirement scheme will exclude pilots and
cabin crew, and applicants must be 50 years old or more, the
official told Reuters. He declined to be identified as he is not
authorised to speak to media.
The scheme offers compensation of at least 30 months of
wages, local media reported, citing Kanok Thongpurk, the
airline's vice-president for human resources and management.
This year's 2,000 job cuts come on top of an undisclosed
number targeted in a separate early retirement plan that was
announced late last year, they added.
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)