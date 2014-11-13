BANGKOK Nov 13 National carrier Thai Airways International PCL said on Thursday it returned to a net profit in the third quarter helped by a huge foreign exchange gain.

The state-controlled airline posted a net profit of 1.09 billion baht ($33.2 million), in line with the average 1 billion baht forecast by five analysts polled by Reuters.

It reported a foreign exchange gain of 7.4 billion baht in the quarter, the airline said in a statement.

Excluding the foreign exchange gain, tax and impairment expenses, the airline posted a loss of 5.24 billion baht versus a 3.2 billion baht loss a year earlier.

The flag carrier recorded losses in the past five quarters after the tourism industry was hit by domestic political unrest.

($1 = 32.8100 Thai baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)