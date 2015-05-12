* Q1 net profit 4.54 bln baht, forex gain 9.65 bln baht

* Passengers up 17 pct, fuel costs down on weak oil prices

* Shares up 8 pct to their highest since April 30

* Says weak baht currency to boost foreign tourist arrivals (Adds airline comments)

By Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn

BANGKOK, May 12 Thai Airways International returned to net profit in the first quarter, sending its shares sharply higher, as a bumper foreign exchange gain and increased tourism traffic wiped out the impact of rising restructuring costs.

The flag carrier aims to boost its passengers numbers. It is targeting a cabin loan factor, the percentage of available seats sold, of 80 percent for the whole 2015 versus 76 percent in April, President Charumporn Jotikasthira said.

"The weakness of the baht will encourage more foreign tourists to visit Thailand," Charumporn told a news conference on Tuesday.

The carrier is one of the major Thai state-controlled companies undergoing reform since the military seized power in May last year. Its two-year restructuring plan involves reducing operating costs and capacity by 20 percent, selling aircraft and cutting jobs.

Posting a foreign exchange gain of 9.65 billion baht ($286 million), the airline reported a net profit of 4.54 billion baht for the January-March quarter.

That compared with a net loss of 2.6 billion baht in the same quarter a year earlier, and a 6.4 billion baht net loss in the October-December quarter. Five analysts had estimated the airline's net profit would be in a range between 3.5 billion baht and 12.4 billion baht.

Shares in Thai Airways, 51 percent-owned by the finance ministry, climbed 8 percent after the earnings disclosure to 13.00 baht, their highest since April 30. The stock has fallen 16 percent over the past three months, underperforming a 6 percent decline in the broader Thai index.

The recovery in tourism helped Thai Airways' passenger numbers grow 17 percent on year, while its cabin load factor stood at 75.4 percent in the quarter versus last year's average 70.1 percent, it said in a statement.

The airline sold two retired planes and decommissioned 11 aircraft, while it took delivery of two new ones in the first quarter. That meant its fleet shrank to 93 aircraft at the end of March.

Charumporn said the airline aimed to have 89 planes in its fleets at the end of 2015 as it planned to decommission and sell eight planes in the fourth quarter, but an impairment loss from the aircraft sales will be lower than the 11.8 billion baht booked in the first quarter.

Excluding the foreign exchange gain, income tax and impairment loss, Thai Airways made a profit of 4.4 billion baht, versus a loss of 3.3 billion baht a year earlier. Operating revenue rose 3.4 percent, while total expenses fell 11.6 percent after fuel costs dropped in line with global oil prices. ($1 = 33.7800 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Keith Weir)