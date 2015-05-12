* Q1 net profit 4.54 bln baht, forex gain 9.65 bln baht
* Passengers up 17 pct, fuel costs down on weak oil prices
* Shares up 8 pct to their highest since April 30
* Says weak baht currency to boost foreign tourist arrivals
(Adds airline comments)
By Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn
BANGKOK, May 12 Thai Airways International
returned to net profit in the first quarter, sending
its shares sharply higher, as a bumper foreign exchange gain and
increased tourism traffic wiped out the impact of rising
restructuring costs.
The flag carrier aims to boost its passengers numbers. It is
targeting a cabin loan factor, the percentage of available
seats sold, of 80 percent for the whole 2015 versus 76 percent
in April, President Charumporn Jotikasthira said.
"The weakness of the baht will encourage more foreign
tourists to visit Thailand," Charumporn told a news conference
on Tuesday.
The carrier is one of the major Thai state-controlled
companies undergoing reform since the military seized power in
May last year. Its two-year restructuring plan involves reducing
operating costs and capacity by 20 percent, selling aircraft and
cutting jobs.
Posting a foreign exchange gain of 9.65 billion baht ($286
million), the airline reported a net profit of 4.54 billion baht
for the January-March quarter.
That compared with a net loss of 2.6 billion baht in the
same quarter a year earlier, and a 6.4 billion baht net loss in
the October-December quarter. Five analysts had estimated the
airline's net profit would be in a range between 3.5 billion
baht and 12.4 billion baht.
Shares in Thai Airways, 51 percent-owned by the finance
ministry, climbed 8 percent after the earnings disclosure to
13.00 baht, their highest since April 30. The stock has fallen
16 percent over the past three months, underperforming a 6
percent decline in the broader Thai index.
The recovery in tourism helped Thai Airways' passenger
numbers grow 17 percent on year, while its cabin load factor
stood at 75.4 percent in the quarter versus last year's average
70.1 percent, it said in a statement.
The airline sold two retired planes and decommissioned 11
aircraft, while it took delivery of two new ones in the first
quarter. That meant its fleet shrank to 93 aircraft at the end
of March.
Charumporn said the airline aimed to have 89 planes in its
fleets at the end of 2015 as it planned to decommission and sell
eight planes in the fourth quarter, but an impairment loss from
the aircraft sales will be lower than the 11.8 billion baht
booked in the first quarter.
Excluding the foreign exchange gain, income tax and
impairment loss, Thai Airways made a profit of 4.4 billion baht,
versus a loss of 3.3 billion baht a year earlier. Operating
revenue rose 3.4 percent, while total expenses fell 11.6 percent
after fuel costs dropped in line with global oil prices.
($1 = 33.7800 baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell
and Keith Weir)