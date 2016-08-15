* Q2 net loss 2.92 bln baht vs 12.8 bln loss yr earlier

* Fuel expense down 21 pct on lower jet fuel prices

* Shares drop 6 pct; still they have nearly tripled in 2016 (Adds executive's comments, economy data)

By Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn

BANGKOK, Aug 15 Thai Airways International Pcl is bringing expansion of international services back on its radar after shrinking them for the past two years as part of a restructuring programme that has helped it to cut losses at the flag carrier.

The state-controlled airline will fly to Melbourne from September using two new aircraft - Airbus 350 and Boeing 787-9 that will form part of the deliveries of 14 planes it will take during 2016-2018, President Charumporn Jotikasthira told an earnings briefing on Monday.

The airline has already said it planned to resume flights to the United States next year.

"We have been restructuring for one year and eight months. The first two years are the most difficult as we need to get rid of fat and costs," Charumporn said.

Thai Airways is one of several state-controlled companies undergoing reform in the Southeast Asian nation since the military seized power in May 2014. Over the past nearly two years, it has cut unprofitable routes and reduced operating costs.

The sharp drop in oil prices has provided it a significant tailwind by lowering its single-biggest expense, jet fuel.

Helped largely by a 21 percent drop in fuel costs, Thai Airways on Monday reported a net loss of 2.92 billion baht ($84.15 million) for the April-June quarter, versus a 12.8 billion baht loss a year earlier. That compared with the average loss estimate of 2.1 billion baht, according to three analysts surveyed by Reuters.

It posted an operating loss of 1.78 billion baht for the quarter, down 62 percent. The airline booked an impairment loss of 1.75 billion baht on assets due to additional provision for decommissioning aircraft which were held for sales, it said.

Passenger yield, a gauge of pricing, was stable at 2.38 baht, while it carried 5.11 million passengers in the quarter, almost flat from the year ago.

An improving domestic economy could help hasten the carrier's recovery. The Thai economy grew 3.5 percent on year in the second quarter, the fastest annual rate in 13 quarters, thanks to state and tourist spending, the state planning agency said.

Thai Airways said Thailand's aviation industry is expected to grow slightly in the second half.

The airline has not seen any flight cancellations so far after a series of deadly blasts in tourist towns last week, Charumporn said, adding it may take some time to estimate the impact of those incidents.

Thai Airways shares closed 6.4 percent lower on Monday. The stock has soared 177 percent so far in 2016, far outperforming a 20 percent gain for the main Thai stock index. ($1 = 34.7000 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)