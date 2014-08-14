* Thai national carrier plans 1,500 job cuts this year
* Plans to shed over one quarter of full-time employees by
2018
* Airline sees return to profit by Q4
* Chairman to resign Aug 20, vice chairman to replace
(Adds chairman stepping aside, Q2 earnings in paragraphs 6-8)
By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn and Khettiya Jittapong
BANGKOK, Aug 14 Troubled national airline Thai
Airways International expects to return to profit
earlier than expected in the fourth quarter, it said on
Thursday, aiming to cut 1,500 jobs this year under its newly
approved restructuring plan.
The airline also said it would shed more than a quarter of
its full-time employees by 2018, the first major job cuts
announcement since the plan was given the go-ahead last month.
Thai Airways had previously said it aimed to cut costs and
prioritise certain routes to return to profit as soon as the
middle of next year.
The airline, which employs 25,000 people and another 5,000
in sub-contracted staff, was singled out as the first state
enterprise to undergo reform by Thailand's military rulers who
took over in May from a government accused of
corruption.
"We expect to see profit in the fourth quarter," Air Chief
Marshall Prajin Juntong, currently chairman of Thai Airways and
the military government's head of economic affairs, told
reporters.
The airline said Prajin is to step down as chairman on Aug.
20, making way for vice chairman Areepong Bhoocha-oom to take
over. It gave no further details.
Areepong, a former senior official at the Finance Ministry,
is also permanent secretary of the Energy ministry.
The airline has racked up five successive quarters of losses
due to high operating costs and a continued decline in
passengers as the country's tourism industry suffered from
prolonged political unrest.
It aims to cut operating costs by 4 billion baht ($126
million) and increase revenue by 3 billion baht, Prajin said,
helped by more visitors flying to Thailand as the political
unrest has subsided.
"Japanese and Indian customers are returning and European
routes are doing better," Montri Chamrieng, vice president of
engineering, told reporters. "The route that is (still) of
concern is the Australian route."
"The recovery plan will take root over the next two to three
months and we will see in the next five years that Thai Airways
will return to become a world-class carrier once more," he
added.
Thailand's tourism industry took a hit from the months of
street protests that helped lead to the ousting of Prime
Minister Yingluck Shinawatra.
Even though the airline expects to benefit from an
anticipated increase in tourists during the year-end holidays,
it still expects to report a slightly bigger loss for 2014 than
last year's 12 billion baht deficit, Prajin added.
"Profit is less than targeted due to the lower number of
passengers," he said.
Shares in Thai Airways declined 3.11 percent on Thursday
following the announcement. Brokers said the drop was due to
investors taking profits on the 7.5 percent surge in the
company's stock since the restructuring plan was first
announced.
($1=31.9 Thai baht)
(Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Miral Fahmy and Greg
Mahlich)