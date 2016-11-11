* Q3 net loss 1.6 bln baht vs 9.9 bln baht loss yr earlier

* Op loss down to 836 mln baht as fuel costs down 33.6 pct

* Analysts expect turn around in Q4 on high travel season

By Khettiya Jittapong

BANGKOK, Nov 11 National carrier Thai Airways International Pcl a posted narrower net loss on Friday for the third quarter, helped by lower fuel prices and operating costs from its current restructuring programme.

The state-controlled airline made a net loss of 1.6 billion baht ($45 million) for the July-September quarter versus a loss of 9.9 billion baht the same period a year earlier.

Analysts had forecast a profit of 311 million baht to a loss of 550 million baht for the quarter.

The airline posted an operating loss of 836 million baht, improved from a loss of 3.4 billion baht a year earlier as fuel expenses dropped 33.6 percent and the number of passengers rose 7.6 percent to 5.5 million, it said in a statement.

It also booked an impairment loss on assets and aircraft of 624 million baht for the quarter, but recorded gains of 120 million baht from foreign exchange, it said.

Thai Airways is among major state-controlled companies undergoing reform in the Southeast Asian nation since the military seized power in May 2014.

The airline is considering expansion of international services after scaled down operations in the past two years. The restructuring scheme included cutting unprofitable routes and reduced operating costs.

Analysts expected the airline to book profit in the fourth quarter thanks to the high travel season and low fuel prices.

Earlier on Friday, Nok Airlines, the budget unit of Thai Airways, posted a net loss of 959 million baht, versus a loss of 424 million baht a year earlier, due to lower-than-expected revenue growth and rising costs related to fleet expansion.

Bangkok Airways Pcl posted a 14 percent increase in third quarter net profit due to rising passenger numbers and revenues after opening new routes and increasing flight frequency in July. ($1 = 35.2900 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)