* Thai Airways shares at 2-week high, Bangkok Airways up
* Thai aviation sector to be reviewed by ICAO, FAA
* Thai authority needs to work quickly to tackle problems
(Recasts with aviation shares, analysts comments)
By Khettiya Jittapong
BANGKOK, Dec 11 Shares in Thailand's aviation
sector surged on Friday in a rare piece of good news for the
country after the European Union's aviation body left Thai
airlines out of an updated list of carriers banned from flying
into the bloc.
Thai Airways International Pcl shares surged 6.1
percent to 8.75 baht ($0.2415) at 0930 GMT, after rising more
than 10 percent to 9.20 baht, the highest since Nov. 24. The
benchmark index was down 1.05 percent.
The flag carrier is Thailand's only airline that flies into
the 28-member bloc, with 11 EU destinations.
The EU decision comes as a brief respite because Thailand's
aviation industry is under scrutiny by major global audit
agencies including the International Civil Aviation Organisation
(ICAO) and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA),
analysts said.
Europe contributes about 30-35 percent of Thai Airways'
revenue, analysts said.
The EU body's decision boosted shares of other Thai airlines
as well. Bangkok Airways, which earns 20 percent of
revenue from Europe via selling agents and code sharing, rose
3.72 percent, while Asia Aviation Pcl, a shareholder in
budget carrier Thai AirAsia, was up 3.1 percent.
"We still have a lot of problems to tackle and ICAO will
review us again in the next few months," Ittirit Kinglek,
president of the Tourism Council of Thailand, told Reuters.
Concerns over safety standards in the Thai aviation sector
escalated after the Montreal-based ICAO, a division of the
United Nations, downgraded Thailand to category 2 from category
1 in June.
Its January audit found Thailand had a shortage of technical
officers and certification problems in transporting hazardous
goods.
Ittirit said the audit results have tarnished Thailand's
reputation and other Asian countries may take action against
Thai airlines unless there were signs of improvement.
Europe is Thailand's second largest source of tourism after
Asia, while U.S. tourists contribute about 4 percent of
international visitors.
The Thai tourism industry, worth about a tenth of Southeast
Asia's second-largest economy, has only just recovered from bad
publicity after a coup in 2014 and a bomb attack in Bangkok.
"Thailand's regulator needs rapid improvement within the
first half of 2016 to meet global standards and unlock the red
flag given by ICAO," said Parin Kitchatornpital, analyst at KGI
Securities.
Thailand has struggled for almost a decade to meet ICAO
standards. The military government has restructured the
regulatory body and set up a new Office of Civil Aviation to
oversee the sector and improve aviation standards.
($1 = 36.0300 baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Additional reporting by
Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Sunil Nair)