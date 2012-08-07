AMSTERDAM Aug 7 Dutch brewer Heineken
said on Tuesday its bid for Tiger beer maker Asia Pacific
Breweries shares held by Fraser and Neave
was "richer" and created more value for investors than a
sweetened offer from a rival Thai group.
"We are convinced that our bid is richer and offers more
value to shareholders," a Heineken spokesman told ANP-Reuters.
Thailand's Kindest Place Groups earlier on Tuesday made an
unsolicited offer of S$55 a share to buy Singapore conglomerate
Fraser and Neave's (F&N) direct 7.3 percent stake in APB.
(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger and Bart Meijer; editing by Sara
Webb)