SINGAPORE Aug 7 A company linked to Thai
billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi has made an unsolicited
bid of S$55 a share to buy about 7.3 percent of Asia Pacific
Breweries from Fraser and Neave, potentially
hurting Dutch brewer Heineken's offer for the maker of Tiger
beer.
The move comes after Singapore's F&N agreed to sell its
direct and indirect stake in APB to Heineken for S$5.1 billion
($4.1 billion) , which worked out to S$50 a share.
The offer by Thai Kindest Place Groups, a vehicle owned by
Charoen's son-in-law, shows the Thais value APB higher than
Heineken's offer. F&N controls about 40 percent of APB, most of
it via a joint venture with Heineken.
The offer is subject to the entry into of definitive legal
documentation between the company and the Thai group, and will
lapse at 5:00 pm Singapore time on Aug 16.
Thai Beverage owns about 24 percent stake in F&N,
while Kindest Place owns 8.6 percent of APB.
