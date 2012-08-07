* Thai bidder makes offer for F&N's direct stake in APB
* Kindest Place offers S$55/share for the F&N stake
* Heineken claims its bid is better for F&N shareholders
* Heineken shares fall 2.4 percent in Europe
By Saeed Azhar and David Jones
SINGAPORE/LONDON, Aug 7 Heineken's $6
billion bid for Asia Pacific Breweries (APB) faces a
challenge from a group linked to Thai billionaire Charoen
Sirivadhanabhakdi, which could force the Dutch brewer to pay
more to control the maker of Tiger beer.
The world's third biggest brewer has to decide whether to
raise its bid or risk losing control of one of Asia's fastest
growing brewers to the family of Thailand's second richest man.
Heineken agreed to buy stakes in the Asian brewer held by
Singapore conglomerate Fraser and Neave (F&N) last
Friday, only for the Thai group to muscle in on the deal on
Tuesday with a higher price for F&N's 7.3 percent direct stake.
Kindest Place Groups, a vehicle owned by Charoen's
son-in-law, made a surprise offer of S$55 a share to buy F&N's
direct stake in APB, S$5 a share more than Heineken agreed to
pay in its deal announced last week. F&N controls around 40
percent of APB, mostly via a joint venture with Heineken.
The Thai companies, ThaiBev and Kindest Place, had already
put Heineken on the back foot last month when they paid $3
billion to take stakes in F&N and APB.
Heineken, which controls 42 percent of APB, agreed to pay
F&N S$50 a share for its APB stake which values it at S$5.1
billion ($4.1 billion). The Heineken deal is worth around $6
billion if a buyout of minority shareholders is included
.
Heineken's APB bid is already at a rich multiple of 17.4
times (EBITDA) core profits, above the 15.4 times paid by
Anheuser Busch InBev for Mexico's Modelo in June.
The Amsterdam-based brewer put a brave face on the situation
saying its bid was better than the Thai offer.
"We are convinced that our bid is richer and offers more
value to shareholders," said a Heineken spokesman.
Heineken shares fell to close 2.4 percent lower at 44.38
euros on worries about the prospect of a bidding war with the
powerful Thai business family which could be pushing to control
APB or just extract a higher price for its stake.
"With this latest turn of events, Heineken's current offer
will fail. It will have to offer more than S$55 per share to
outbid the Thai group, possibly S$60 per share," said Goh Han
Peng, analyst at DMG & Partners Securities in Singapore.
If Kindest Place's offer succeeds, it will control more than
15 percent of APB, having already agreed to buy 7.9 percent of
the beer maker from Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp and
its insurance unit Great Eastern Holdings last month
at a lower price of S$45 a share.
Charoen can also try and block the full sale of APB to
Heineken by voting against the deal through Thai Beverage PCL
, which he controls. ThaiBev, the maker of Chang beer,
is F&N's biggest shareholder with about 24 percent.
Analysts say Charoen recognises the value of the APB
business, which has a dominant position in most markets where it
operates such as Vietnam and Singapore, and is expected to
enjoy a rising stream of profits for many years to come.
Charoen and ThaiBev had not previously indicated whether
they supported or opposed the sale of APB to Heineken.
Japanese beermaker Kirin, F&N's second-largest
shareholder with about 15 percent, has also not made its views
known, although analysts believe it may be interested in F&N's
soft drink interests rather than its brewing.
F&N said Kindest Place's offer will lapse at 5:00 pm
Singapore time on Aug. 16.