BANGKOK Feb 12 Thai Oil PCL, the
country's top oil refiner, on Thursday reported a net loss for
the fourth quarter due to a huge fall in inventory values as
global oil prices dropped and weaker margins for its paraxylene
petrochemical business.
The net loss was 6.48 billion baht ($198.29 million) for the
October-December quarter, lower than the 6.6 billion baht loss
forecast by seven analysts polled by Reuters. This compared with
a revised profit of 10 million baht a year earlier.
For the whole 2014, the refiner posted a net loss of 4.03
billion baht versus a profit of 9.3 billion baht the year
before.
($1 = 32.6800 Thai Baht)
