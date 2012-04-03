(Adds quotes, details)

SINGAPORE, April 3 Thai white sugar premiums plunged to their lowest since October 2009 at between $2 and $10 to London futures on rising supply in Thailand and offers from rival India, dealers said on Tuesday.

The falling premiums spurred buying from some consumers in Asia, but dealers said the quantity was insignificant. Thai white sugar premiums struck a lifetime high at $250 in July 2010 as tight supply forced buyers to pay up before crushing started.

"There's pressure from India, and also buyers are only buying hand-to-mouth," said a dealer in Bangkok, who offers Thai whites at $2 premiums, down from $15 last week.

Two dealers in Singapore quoted premiums at $5 to $10, with buying interest coming from Vietnam.

Thailand, the world's second-largest sugar exporter after Brazil, is forecast to produce a record 9.9 million tonnes of sugar in the current 2011/12 crop and export 7.5 million in 2012.

India, which may see a surplus of 4 million tonnes in the current crop year, has allowed another 1 million tonnes of unrestricted white sugar exports, taking to 3 million tonnes the total approved so far.

White sugar from India, which is also the world's largest consumer, was offered at $600 to $615 a tonne in the physical market, hardly changed from last week, but lower than up to $635 a tonne in early March.

"Mills are under pressure. Cane payment dues are mounting. They need to generate cash quickly," said a Mumbai based dealer with an international commodity broking firm.

"They are likely to keep prices lower to sell allocated quota as early as possible. They want to sell sugar before supplies from Brazil come in to the market."

London May white sugar futures closed down 50 cents at $643.10 per tonne on Monday.

(Additional reporting by Rajendra Jadhav in Mumbai; Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Ed Lane)