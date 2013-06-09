By Saeed Azhar and Khettiya Jittapong
SINGAPORE/BANGKOK, June 10 Two Thai business
tycoons, one a politically connected Chinese speaker, the other
the son of a street vendor, have spent $27 billion on
acquisitions in the past year, mainly abroad - more than all
Thai firms spent overseas in the previous three years.
The billionaires - 74-year-old Dhanin Chearavanont and
Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, five years his junior - personify
Thailand's bull market and Asia's frothy credit, feeding on
fast, cheap loans bolstered by a surging local currency.
The worry though is that they also represent the financial
risks building inside Thailand and elsewhere in Asia amid signs
of economic slowdown and tighter lending markets. Consumer
growth needs to stay fairly robust to justify the valuations
paid for these deals, said Standard Chartered analyst Nirgunan
Tiruchelvam.
So far, Dhanin and Charoen look to be digesting their spoils
without issue, but some warning bells are ringing about the high
prices paid and the heavy debt load taken on - loans that are
tied to real estate and a skittish Bangkok stock market that can
swing sharply even when interest rates rise, let alone if
there's a credit crunch or steep economic slowdown.
"I'm a little concerned about Thailand, to be honest. It's
all debt. I've been in Asia long enough to remember how messed
up Thailand was," said a veteran Asia investment banker in Hong
Kong, recalling the 1997 Asia financial crisis. "Financing was
pretty cheap, interest rates were low. And once the music
stopped ..?"
AUSPICIOUS
Early on April 23, bankers, lawyers and executives gathered
in HSBC's Hong Kong boardroom to sign the $6.6 billion purchase
of Thai wholesaler Siam Makro by CP ALL,
the retail arm of Dhanin's CP Group conglomerate. According to
some of those present, Dhanin's son called for hush and counted
down the seconds so his father could sign at exactly 8:45
Bangkok time - as advised by his feng shui consultant to
maximise good fortune - revealing both Dhanin's ability to
command a roomful of powerful financiers and the Chinese
influence on his personal and business life. The number 8 -
linked by Chinese to prosperity - figures frequently in deals.
Dhanin's father, Chia Ek Chor, left Guangdong in China in
1921 and, a quarter of a century later, renamed his seed shop
Charoen Pokphand - Thai for "prosperity of consumers" - and
began diversifying. Dhanin, the youngest son, a cockfighting fan
at boarding school, has run the business since he was 30,
growing it into a multinational with ventures across farming,
retail and telecoms. His sons Suphachai and Soopaki help manage
the vast empire, say people close to the family.
As of March, the Dhanin estate had an estimated net worth of
$14.3 billion, according to Forbes. Gold and gem statues adorn
CP's Bangkok headquarters, and Dhanin's neo-classical mansion,
bristling with high-tech gear and arranged according to feng
shui, is reckoned to be worth $30 million. The fluent Mandarin
speaker has strong political connections in Beijing, and one of
his businesses owns Shanghai's largest shopping mall.
Dhanin paid more than 50 times Siam Makro's price to
earnings ratio after borrowing most of the money for the
acquisition from banks - a hefty premium to any recent Asian
retail sector deal. "What looks expensive today will be cheap in
the long term. Siam Makro is a good asset," Dhanin said then.
That's a positive view shared for now by Standard
Chartered's Tiruchelvam given "a transformation in retail
behaviour that is in favour of these businesses."
'TAKEOVER KING'
Charoen, too, has taken advantage of frothy debt markets.
The Charoen-controlled entity that bought Singapore's Fraser
& Neave for $11 billion in January leveraged up the
balance sheet of his flagship company Thai Beverage,
quadrupling its debt to core earnings ratio - a key measure of
its ability to pay back debt. Charoen has indicated a cash
payout from F&N will pay down some of that business's debt.
Ratings agencies remain wary. Standard & Poor's, which has
downgraded Thai Beverage's credit rating, was critical about
Charoen banking too much on the listed company to raise debt.
"When a company shifts its risk tolerance so much in such a
short period of time, it's something you have to question at
this stage," Jean Xavier, a director at S&P, told Reuters.
Like Dhanin, Charoen has weathered crises before.
His father eked out a living by selling seafood omelettes on
the streets of Bangkok's Chinatown. The sixth of 11 children,
Charoen demonstrated a sharp business brain at a young age,
graduating late from fourth grade as he devoted his study hours
to selling toys to his classmates, according to a biography.
He quickly rose from a supplier to state-owned distillers to
having his own producer's liquor license, earning the "Whiskey
Tycoon" moniker, though he himself is teetotal, say bankers and
businessmen who have worked with him. Backed by his
father-in-law, Charoen bet on the financial sector, buying
stakes in First Bangkok City Bank and Maha Thankit Finance and
Securities - both of which collapsed during the 1997 Asia
financial crisis.
Dubbed the "Takeover King" for his incisive acquisitions of
stakes in companies struggling after the crisis - he expanded
closer to home than Dhanin, focusing on Southeast Asia - Charoen
is now grooming his children, including eldest son Thapana, to
manage his TCC empire, which boasts a string of luxury hotels
spanning four continents. His wife Wanna has been described as
his "No. 1-1/2", rather than Number 2, in recognition of her
major role in managing the family business - estimated by Forbes
to be worth $11.7 billion.
"The Sirivadhanabhakdi family are very humble, low-key
people," said Prinn Panitchpakdi, Thai country head at broker
CLSA. "They're very religious and attend Buddhist ceremonies."
LIQUIDITY GLUT
Dhanin and Charoen are being showered with money for deals
by banks which, says Standard & Poor's Xavier, are extending
loans as Asia has a liquidity glut - partly a spillover from
Western central banks pumping funds into their markets.
"Valuations are secondary. It's how much money is
available," said another banking source who has covered Thailand
for many years. "Every bank is willing to bridge the entire
acquisition off their own balance sheet."
Siam Commercial Bank, the lead adviser to CP ALL on
the Makro deal, offered so much money to the buyer that it
needed a special Bank of Thailand waiver, according to a person
familiar with the matter. And HSBC was comfortable enough to sit
on both sides of that deal, advising the seller, Dutch trading
firm SHV Holdings, and funding the buyer, CP ALL.
According to the person, banks were given very short notice
that a deal was imminent, but still managed to pull together the
$6 billion loan within a week - an extraordinarily short period
of time for such a large amount.
For Dhanin's $9.4 billion purchase of HSBC's stake in
China's Ping An Insurance late last year,
UBS offered a short-term facility
worth $5.5 billion. Dhanin has said the Ping An
loan was no more than $2.6 billion. To help finance the Fraser &
Neave buy, Charoen's Thai Beverage borrowed S$3.3 billion from
seven banks for five years, replacing an earlier bridge loan,
while his TCC family vehicle took a further S$9 billion jumbo
bridge loan - the biggest by a Thai borrower - Thomson Reuters
publication Basis Point reported.
Bridge loans are typically short-term and widely used by
companies in M&A deals, replaced later by larger or longer-term
financing.
"From a ratings point of view, in the case of ThaiBev/TCC,
the track record of integrating very large acquisitions is
largely untested," said S&P's Xavier. "When you have operated at
low leverage for a long time and your debt load spikes very
suddenly, how will the company manage a downturn?"
Neither Dhanin nor Charoen was available for interview for
this article.
The Thai stock market is up nearly 9 percent this
year, but has dropped more than 8 percent in the past three
weeks. Thailand's central bank cut interest rates to 2.5 percent
last month after weak first-quarter GDP data.
"If you stumble a little, if that begins to unravel, whoever
lent them money is going to have some serious concerns. It's all
margin loans ... very tied to the market," said an M&A adviser
based in Singapore.
($1 = 1.2539 Singapore dollars) ($1 = 30.4700 Thai baht)