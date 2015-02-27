* To offer 1.2 bln new shares to existing shareholders
* Raise ceiling of bond issue to 40 bln baht
* Bumble Bee deal expected to close by 2015
By Khettiya Jittapong
BANGKOK, Feb 27 Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl
(TUF) said on Friday it aims to raise $400 million by
offering new shares to help finance acquisitions, including the
purchase of U.S. competitor Bumble Bee Seafoods.
Thai Union, the world's largest producer of canned tuna,
plans to move quickly to cut debt after making its largest-ever
acquisition with the $1.5 billion move for Bumble Bee in
December.
The capital raising, though widely expected by analysts,
sent Thai Union shares down as much as 4 percent to a four-week
low. The stock closed down 3.2 percent on Friday, while the
broader Thai index was down 0.4 percent.
The company plans to offer up to 1.2 billion new shares
through a rights issue, it said in a statement on Friday.
It would also seek shareholder permission to raise the
ceiling of a new bond issue to 40 billion baht ($1.24 billion)
from 25 billion baht, it said in a statement.
Thai Union, which makes Chicken of the Sea, the
third-largest tuna brand in the United States, plans to double
its revenue through overseas asset purchases.
The acquisition is awaiting clearance by U.S. antitrust
authorities. Thai Union expects to complete the deal by the end
of 2015, it said on Friday.
Bumble Bee is the largest canned tuna and sardine producer
in North America, with brands including Brunswick and Sweet Sue.
It is owned by pan-Atlantic private equity firm Lion Capital,
which bought the seafood maker from another private equity firm
for $980 million in 2010.
The acquisition would be Thai Union's third in an aggressive
international expansion drive in 2014. It also bought Norwegian
canned fish producer King Oscar and French smoked-salmon
supplier MerAlliance.
The company has said it was financing the Bumble Bee
purchase with a one-year bridge loan from two local banks.
Thai Union Chief Executive Thiraphong Chansiri told Reuters
last month the company's debt-to-equity ratio would rise to 1.7
times after the company took the bridge loan.
At the end of 2014, TUF's net debt-to-equity ratio was at
0.85 times. The company wants to bring down the ratio to a
factor of 0.8 to 1.2 times within a year of completing the deal.
Earlier, the company announced a weaker-than-expected 14
percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit and reiterated its $5
billion sales target for 2015.
($1 = 32.40 Baht)
