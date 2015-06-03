* Aims for 2015 gross margin of 15-16 pct vs 15.7 in 2014

* Expects sales to reach $5.5 bln in 2016

* Says Bumble Bee acquisition to be closed by end 2015 (Adds details about 2016 sales)

BANGKOK, June 3 Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl , the world's largest canned tuna maker, said on Wednesday it expected higher net profit in 2015 and aimed for a gross profit margin of 15 to 16 percent due to lower prices of raw materials.

Rising sales will help boost the company's profit and the profit margin should improve in the second and third quarters after posting a 5 percent drop to 13.8 percent in the first quarter, Wai Yat Paco Lee, deputy general manager of investor relations, told reporters.

Thai Union maintained its sales target of $5 billion this year and expected to reach $5.5 billion in 2016 after the planned acquisition of U.S. competitor Bumble Bee Seafoods is completed in late 2015, Joerg Ayrle, chief financial officer, said.

The company is in the process of raising $400 million by offering new shares to help finance acquisitions including the purchase of Bumble Bee.

Ayrle said he expected the capital raising to be completed in early third quarter.

Thai Union, which makes Chicken of the Sea, the third-largest tuna brand in the United States, plans to boost its revenue through overseas asset purchase as it targets revenue of $8 billion by 2020, he added.

The Bumble Bee acquisition is pending approval from U.S. antitrust authorities and Ayrle said he was "comfortable" the deal will be closed by the end of 2015. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Anand Basu)