BANGKOK, July 23 Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl said on Thursday it had suspended its public share offering plan, pending the U.S. Department of Justice's (DOJ) antitrust investigation of U.S. subsidiary Tri-Union Seafoods LLC.

TUF said last week it planned to raise almost 13 billion baht ($380 million) by offering new shares to existing shareholders to finance its planned purchase of U.S. rival Bumble Bee Seafoods.

Tri-Union operates a packaged seafood business in the United States under the brand Chicken of the Sea. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Stephen Coates)