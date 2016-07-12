BANGKOK, July 12 Thai Union Group, the
world's largest canned tuna maker, said on Tuesday it has raised
the size of its bond issue to 10 billion baht ($285 million)
from 6 billion baht previously in order to meet excess demand
from investors.
Strong participation from institutional investors during the
book-building process resulted in the bonds being oversubscribed
by 3.25 times, the company said in a statement.
The proceeds from the bonds, the highest amount issued by
Thai Union, will be mostly used to refinance existing
asset-backed loans borrowed by its subsidiaries in the United
States.
The proceeds will also enable Thai Union to finalise the
setting up of a global treasury center in Thailand to improve
the overall cost of borrowing and be more flexible in accessing
financial markets in the future, it said.
Assigned AA- rating by Thai rating agency TRIS Rating, the
bonds with 3-year maturity will carry a coupon of 2.03 percent
per annum, 5-years at 2.32 percent and 7-years at 2.79 percent.
Kasikornbank, Krung Thai Bank, Siam
Commercial Bank and Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corp
Ltd's Bangkok branch, are joint lead arrangers.
($1 = 35.1300 baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)