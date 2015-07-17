BRIEF-Oishi Group reports Q2 net profit of 418.8 mln baht
* Approved payment of interim dividend from operating results for six month period ended march 31, 2017 at rate of baht 1.10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BANGKOK, July 17 Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl (TUF) said on Friday it plans to offer up to 795.3 million new shares to its existing shareholders at 16 baht ($0.4685) each, a 21 percent discount to market prices.
Thai Union, the world's largest producer of canned tuna, has allocated a ratio for its shareholders at six existing shares for a new one with subscription period from July 20-24, the company said in a statement.
Before the announcement, TUF shares closed down 1.5 percent at 20.20 baht on Friday, while the broader Thai index was down 0.13 percent. ($1 = 34.1500 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Keith Weir)
* Approved payment of interim dividend from operating results for six month period ended march 31, 2017 at rate of baht 1.10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly net profit 44.9 million baht versus 64 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: