(TUF) said on Friday its fourth-quarter net profit slid
14 percent, missing estimates, as the world's largest canned
tuna maker booked foreign exchange losses in its overseas growth
drive that wiped out higher sales.
Net profit was 699 million baht ($22 million) for the
October-December quarter, well below than the 1.1 billion baht
average forecast by five analysts polled by Reuters. A year
earlier net profit was 815 million baht.
The company posted foreign exchange loss in the quarter of
244 million baht even as revenue rose 6.4 percent. The higher
October-December sales pushed 2014 revenue to an annual record
of 121 billion baht.
Last December TUF stepped up an aggressive international
expansion drive by agreeing to buy U.S. competitor Bumble Bee
Seafoods for $1.5 billion, its biggest-ever acquisition. The
firm plans to double revenue through overseas asset purchases.
($1 = 32.40 Baht)
